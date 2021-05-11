West End Uncle Vanya to be released on DVD and Blu-Ray

The recent West End production of Uncle Vanya will be released on DVD in June.

The show was interrupted by the pandemic but was subsequently recorded by the cast during lockdown. All involved were self-isolating and underwent regular tests with the crew in masks, PPE and socially distancing throughout the process.

The ensemble is composed of Richard Armitage, Toby Jones, Dearbhla Molloy, Anna Calder-Marshall, Rosalind Eleazar, Aimee Lou Wood and Peter Wight. Conor McPherson's adaptation of the Anton Chekhov play follows a fragmented family falling into a state of disrepair. Original West End cast member Ciarán Hinds was replaced by Roger Allam (The Thick of It) in the show.

Uncle Vanya is directed by Ian Rickson (Translations) with design by Rae Smith, lighting by Bruno Poet, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound by Ian Dickinson and casting by Amy Ball.

Sarah Crompton gave the show five stars when it first premiered in the West End in January 2020 saying it was "All in all, a glory."

The show will be released on DVD on 14 June 2021.

You can pre-order the DVD here.