West End stars to appear in concert celebrating work of lyricist and director Annabel Mutale Reed

West End stars will perform a digital concert to celebrate the work of director, writer and lyricist Annabel Mutale Reed this weekend.

Appearing will be Natalia Brown (Motown), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables), Jemal Felix (Kinky Boots, The Book of Mormon), Danielle Fiamanya (& Juliet, The Color Purple), Connor Going (The Choir of Men), Gabrielle Lewis Dodson (The Boy Friend, 42nd Street), Sam Oladeinde (The Prince of Egypt, Hamilton), Kathy Peacock (Les Misérables), Jack Remmington (The X Factor), Sharon Rose (Hamilton, Caroline, or Change), Robin Simões da Silva (Spring Awakening), Anton Stephans (The X Factor), Leah St Luce (Mamma Mia!, Beautiful), 2020 musical theatre graduate Meesha Turner and Amelia Walker (SIX).

Reed, whose musical Stop was recently workshopped by a variety of stars (you can hear a first number here) recently directed the concert production of Zorro! The Musical at London's Cadogan Hall.

The concert will be available to watch on the Barn Theatre's YouTube channel on 11 July 2020 from 7.30pm BST.