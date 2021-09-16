West End Musical Celebration to run this winter

The West End Musical Celebration has set not one, but three separate return dates!

A mammoth celebration of all things MT, the concerts will play at the Vaudeville Theatre on 1 November, 6 December and 3 January 2022.

Line-up and creatives are to be revealed, with co-producer and host Shanay Holmes (who is set to originate the role of Cindy Breakspeare in Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical), saying today: "Get ready to sing and dance along to this musical extravaganza; together we are going to take the roof off the Vaudeville Theatre!"

Previous guests in the concert series have included Layton Williams, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Alice Fearn.