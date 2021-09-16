West End Musical Celebration to run this winter
The musical event returns!
The West End Musical Celebration has set not one, but three separate return dates!
A mammoth celebration of all things MT, the concerts will play at the Vaudeville Theatre on 1 November, 6 December and 3 January 2022.
Line-up and creatives are to be revealed, with co-producer and host Shanay Holmes (who is set to originate the role of Cindy Breakspeare in Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical), saying today: "Get ready to sing and dance along to this musical extravaganza; together we are going to take the roof off the Vaudeville Theatre!"
Previous guests in the concert series have included Layton Williams, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Alice Fearn.
Sign up for our newsletters for more show announcements
Loading...
Loading...