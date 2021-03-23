West End Moulin Rouge! puts call out for back-stage roles ahead of UK premiere this autumn

The West End production of Moulin Rouge! has put the call out advertising a variety of backstage roles ahead of its eagerly anticipated autumn 2021 premiere.

Taking to social media last week, the show has asked for anyone who can take on positions including assistant stage manager, head of automation, head of lighting, spot operator, wardrobe assistant, wig assistant, head of wigs, sound assistant and many more to get in touch.

In a note, producers Playful UK said "differing levels of experience and professional backgrounds" will be considered, while also being "committed to a workplace culture which embraces diversity and inclusion across all departments".

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design). Casting is by Pippa Ailion.

The film version of Moulin Rouge! premiered in 2001, starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. It follows a group of bohemian artists trying to gain favour and keep afloat in Montmartre in Paris. At the 74th Academy Awards it was nominated for eight Oscars, winning two. The Broadway production was nominated for a variety of Tony Awards, with winners to be revealed in due course.

The show will premiere at the Piccadilly Theatre, which will be vacated by Pretty Woman later this year when that show transfers to the Savoy Theatre.

A CV and a short covering letter should be sent to [email protected] Applications are open until 6 April.