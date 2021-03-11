West End Live Lounge to run at the Lyric Theatre in June

West End Live Lounge, which was originally a one-off concert at the Union Theatre in 2017, has unveiled the next step in its four-year journey – an evening on Shaftesbury Avenue.

Running on 14 June at the Lyric Theatre, the event will see performers from shows such as Six, Come From Away, Hamilton, & Juliet, Wicked, Bat Out Of Hell and more come together for one night only to take on iconic tunes.

Speaking of the event, its producer, Shaun McCourt said "I am thrilled to be working alongside the team at Nimax to bring West End Live Lounge to the Lyric Theatre. This is truly a dream come true. After the past year we have all had, it is my aim to provide an evening of escapism and entertainment, whilst raising proceeds for two incredible theatrical based charities. The line-up for this event is sure to deliver exactly that. You are all in for an absolute treat."

The evening will feature a live band plus musical direction from Sam Coates. The line-up is to be revealed.

The event will take place on Monday 14 June at 7.30pm, with social distancing and strict mitigation measures in place to prevent any viral spread. Proceeds from this event will be split between the Equity Charitable Trust and the Graham Martin Bursary Fund.