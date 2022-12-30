West End Frozen cast surprises young Ukrainian "Let It Go" singer during New Year's Eve Big Bash

As a festive surprise, the cast of Frozen joined young Ukrainian singer Amelia Anisovych on stage for a New Year's Eve special event.

Anisovych went viral earlier this year when she sang "Let It Go" from a bomb shelter during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, in order to raise the spirits of those around her.

She will appear on tomorrow's National Lottery's New Year's Eve Big Bash, where she was accompanied by Frozen's West End stars – Samantha Barks and Emily Lane.

You can watch a clip of the performance below.

Just going to leave this here... Watch the full magical moment on @ITV for the New Year's Eve Big Bash at 8.30pm on 31 December. #NYEBigBash @SamanthaBarks @em_lanex pic.twitter.com/q2pfuKUVmI — Frozen The Musical (@frozenlondon) December 30, 2022

Frozen continues its West End run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.