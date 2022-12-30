WhatsOnStage Logo
West End Frozen cast surprises young Ukrainian "Let It Go" singer during New Year's Eve Big Bash

A poignant moment!

Emily Lane and Samantha Barks with Amelia Anisovych
© ITV/ Frozen

As a festive surprise, the cast of Frozen joined young Ukrainian singer Amelia Anisovych on stage for a New Year's Eve special event.

Anisovych went viral earlier this year when she sang "Let It Go" from a bomb shelter during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, in order to raise the spirits of those around her.

She will appear on tomorrow's National Lottery's New Year's Eve Big Bash, where she was accompanied by Frozen's West End stars – Samantha Barks and Emily Lane.

You can watch a clip of the performance below.

Frozen continues its West End run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

