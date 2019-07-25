West End Bares announces 2019 theme and date

The theme for the 2019 West End Bares charity concert has been revealed.

The event, which will take at Grade II-listed art deco music venue Troxy in Limehouse, will see West End performers raise money for the Make A Difference charity through performances and choreographed sequences.

The theme for this year's event will be "Stripped".

West End Bares celebrates its 10th birthday this year, and to mark the occasion will take one number from each previous show and reimagine it for the new venue. It will have direction by David Grewcock and Will Lucas, and will feature choreography by Sean Parkins, Joanna Goodwin, Lucy Jane Adcock, Stuart Rogers, Racky Plews, Ashley Nottingham, Ella Nonini and Adam Scott.

The event is based on Broadway Bares, created by Jerry Mitchell, who said: "Over 600 of the West End's hottest talents have taken part since the first show in 2010 and the 10th anniversary of West End Bares proves that what we do together really does make a difference."