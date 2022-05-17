Watch the trailer for That Is Not Who I Am, the new Royal Court play by an anonymous writer

WhatsOnStage has the exclusive trailer for That Is Not Who I Am, the debut play by anonymous author Dave Davidson at the Royal Court.

Directed by Lucy Morrison, the production will run from 10 June to 16 July 2022, with press night on 16 June.

The cast will comprise of Priyanga Burford (Consent, National Theatre), Jake Davies (Yen, Royal Court) and Siena Kelly (Force Majeure, Teenage Dick, Donmar).

Billed as a "slippery new thriller", the play has been shrouded in mystery, with no details given about Davidson's identity other than that he has "worked in the security industry for 38 years".

We have a few theories about who (or what) Davidson might be, but truly - the Court has us stumped. Guess it's one to watch to find out!