Watch the new full-length Matilda movie trailer

The official full-length trailer has been released for the upcoming movie adaptation of Matilda the Musical, which will be available in cinemas on 25 November in the UK and Ireland (with a 25 December Netflix release everywhere else in the world).

Based on the popular stage musical (which is, itself, based on Roald Dahl's 1988 children's novel), Matilda the Musical features a Tony-nominated original score by Tim Minchin.

Denis Kelly, who penned the Tony-winning book, has taken on the screenplay here. Matthew Warchus, who directed the stage production in the West End and Broadway, helms the film.

As previously reported, Emma Thompson is playing the role of Miss Trunchbull, alongside Lashana Lynch, who will play Miss Honey, as well as Alisha Weir in the title role. Stephen Graham plays Mr Wormwood, Andrea Riseborough plays Mrs Wormwood, and Sindhu Vee plays Mrs Phelps.

The film introduces the performances of Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).