Matilda musical film confirms lead casting with Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir and Lashana Lynch

Casting has been revealed for the upcoming film version of the award-winning Matilda the Musical.

The show, based on Roald Dahl's book of the same name, is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and direction by Matthew Warchus. It tells of a super-powered girl who uses her new skills to help those around her, all the while trying to deal with the atrocious Miss Trunchbull.

Warchus (whose previous films include Pride) will direct the silver screen version of the show, and said in a statement today: "Matilda will be an imaginative and fresh retelling of the award-winning musical, Matilda, featuring talented young newcomers, alongside established stars. I look forward to introducing this beloved and powerful story to a new generation of fans around the world."

Alisha Weir will take on the lead role in the piece. Weir is no stranger to the screen, having appeared in TV series Darklands and horror film Leave Me Alone.

Originated by Bertie Carvel in the stage production, the role of the menacing Miss Trunchbull will be played by Emma Thompson (Love, Actually, Saving Mr Banks, The Children Act) in the film. Thompson is a certified blast in musicals – she was a rollicking Mrs Lovett in the Coliseum's run of Sweeney Todd.

Confirming last week's reports, Lashana Lynch (ear for eye, No Time To Die) has been revealed in the role of Miss Honey. Kelly will adapt the stage show for the screen, with further casting to be revealed. According to reports, the piece will begin production in the UK in April and feature around 200 school children. A release date is currently unconfirmed.

The film has been in the pipeline for a while (initial plans were derailed by the pandemic) after casting calls were unveiled early last year. It is being produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, Jon Finn, and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company with Netflix distributing worldwide except in the UK where TriStar Pictures will distribute theatrically.