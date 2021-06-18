Watch the Hairspray cast perform on The One Show

Hairspray roared its way onto The One Show last night to perform a dazzling number from the stage of the London Coliseum!

The fan favourite show returns from 22 June and will be led by Michael Ball, Lizzie Bea, Marisha Wallace, Les Dennis, Rita Simons, Jonny Amies and more.

The full company includes Georgia Anderson, Kimani Arthur, Dermot Canavan, Lori Haley Fox, Mari McGinlay, Ashley Samuels, Michael Vinsen and Imogen Bailey, Pearce Barron, Jordan Benjamin, Joel Cooper, Luke George, Christopher Gopaul, Bradley Judge, Winny Herbert, Lily Laight, Madeleine Lawton, Holly Liburd, Will Luckett, Mireia Mambo, Kody Mortimer, Robyn Rose, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Amy West and Natalie Woods.

Jack O'Brien will direct, with book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, choreography by Jerry Mitchell, costumes by William Ivey Long, set by David Rockwell and casting by Jill Green.

Company manager is Jonathan Stott, stage manager is Ben Delfont, DSM is Rachel Phillips with Mark McGowan, Alice Jenkins and Damien Stanton as ASMs.

Watch the performance here:

Buy tickets for Hairspray below: