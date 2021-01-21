Watch stage stars mash up "Seasons of Love and "Let the Sunshine In" for the US inauguration

A plethora of stage stars gathered for a virtual mash-up of two iconic musical numbers – "Seasons of Love" from Rent and "Let the Sunshine In" from RENT.

With a band composed of Seth Rudetsky, Perry Cavari, Carl Carter and Jim Hershman, the video is produced by Rudetsky, James Wesley and Schele Williams, with direction by Williams, editing by Jabari Payne, mixing by Shelbie Rassler and Matthias Winter and music direction and arrangement by Rudetsky.

The likes of Chris Jackson, Laura Benanti, BD Wong, Jenna Ushkowitz, Ali Stroker, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Keala Settle, Chita Rivera, Jessue Mueller, Ruthie Ann Miles, Betty Buckley and Vanessa Williams appear in the special video – you can watch it below:



