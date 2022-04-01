Watch Samantha Barks and Stephanie McKeon perform "I Can't Lose You" from Frozen

Hear the new duet from Frozen, performed by its two leading stars!

WhatsOnStage Award-nominees Samantha Barks and Stephanie McKeon came together to deliver a rousing performance of "I Can't Lose You" as they continue to wow audiences at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The Disney show recently won a total of seven WhatsOnStage Awards at the 2022 ceremony, including Best Direction.

Watch the video below, with tickets on sale for the show beneath. Frozen is currently booking to 23 October 2022 in the West End.