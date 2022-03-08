Watch Ruth Wilson discuss starring in The Human Voice in the West End

Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials, Mrs Wilson) sat down to discuss her return to the stage ahead of the The Human Voice's opening.

Wilson is headed for the West End in a new run of Jean Cocteau's solo piece, adapted and directed by Ivo van Hove. The screen and stage star, who has appeared in the likes of Hedda Gabler will reunite with director van Hove to present the monologue.

Following a woman fighting for the man she loves, the piece has an opening night on 22 March, with previews from 17 March, and runs for three weeks only until 9 April.



