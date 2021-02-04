Watch Janie Dee in Terence Rattigan's All On Her Own digital revival trailer

You can have an exclusive first look at Janie Dee in a digital revival of Terence Rattigan's All On Her Own below.

Starring Janie Dee (Follies, The Boy Friend), the show will be available via stream.theatre from 16 to 21 February. It follows Rosemary, a woman who reflects on her secret burden late at night.

The piece is directed by Alastair Knights, with Jack McCann as assistant director and original music by Lindsey Miller and will be available for one week only. Rattigan's play was first penned for television but was then performed on stage in 1974, with Zoë Wanamaker appearing in a 2015 revival at the Garrick Theatre.

The show runs for approximately 25 minutes, with tickets from £8. It is produced by Jack Maple and Brian Zeilinger-Goode's MZG Theatre Productions.