Watch Here Come the Boys in rehearsals ahead of run at The London Palladium

Dance show Here Come The Boys is set to run at The London Palladium from 25 May to 9 June and WhatsOnStage got a sneak peek inside the rehearsal room!

Here Come The Boys sees Aljaž, Graziano, Pasha and Robin go head-to-head in a battle of Latin, Ballroom, Commercial and Contemporary dance disciplines - with the audience judging the contest. The cast will be joined by special guest star, Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova.

The dancing is accompanied by a live DJ playing "a cutting-edge soundtrack of dance-floor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures." Watch the team in rehearsals here:

Capacity at the Palladium has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing, plus robust risk mitigation will be in place.

In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

