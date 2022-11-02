Watch Ben Platt perform "This Is Not Over Yet" from Parade revival

Watch Ben Platt perform "This Is Not Over Yet" from the new production of Parade in New York.

Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's Tony-winning musical is led by Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) and Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show) as Leo and Lucile Frank, with performances running to 6 November. Michael Arden directs.

Rounding out the cast (in alphabetical order) are Florrie Bagel, Stacie Bono, Courtnee Carter (Angela), Max Chernin, Eddie Cooper (Newt Lee), John Dossett (Old Soldier/Judge Roan), Erin Rose Doyle (Mary Phagan), Manoel Felciano (Tom Watson), Brody Grant (Young Soldier), Alex Joseph Grayson (Jim Conley), Danielle Lee Greaves (Minnie McKnight), Christopher Gurr (Mr Peavy), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Britt Craig), Sean Allan Krill (Governor Slaton), Douglas Lyons (Riley), Erin Mackey (Mrs Phagan), Ashlyn Maddox (Factory Girl), Sophia Manicone (Iola Stover), Gaten Matarazzo (Frankie Epps), Howard McGillin (Luther Rosser), Grace McLean (Sally Slaton), William Michals, Paul Alexander Nolan (Hugh Dorsey), Sofie Poliakoff (Factory Girl), and Jackson Teeley.

See photos from the show here:

Parade, which premiered in 1998 at Lincoln Center Theater, dramatizes the trial, imprisonment, and eventual lynching of Jewish American factory manager Leo Frank, who was accused of raping and murdering a teenage employee in Georgia in the early 1900s.

The musical earned nine Tony nominations, winning two awards for Book and Score.