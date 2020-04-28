Watch Ariana Grande sing "Still Hurting" from The Last Five Years in Jason Robert Brown online concert

More virtual performances are coming out of lockdown.

After yesterday's brilliant tribute to Sondheim featuring an epic rendition of "Ladies who Lunch" with Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald, today sees Jason Robert Brown and Ariana Grande team up to perform "Still Hurting" from Brown's hit musical The Last Five Years.

Grande's performance kicks off at the 25-minute mark below, with other highlights including a performance from musical megastar Shoshana Bean.

Jason Robert Brown SubCulture Residency Concert #58 from SubCulture NYC on Vimeo.