Watch Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more sing Sondheim tunes in a special birthday concert

Stephen Sondheim has helped pen some of the greatest musical numbers of the last century, so it's no wonder that many stars from across the world came together to celebrate his birthday with a special digital concert.

The two-hour event features Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford, Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein, Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, Josh Groban, Patti LuPone, Adrienne Warren, Neil Patrick Harris, Maria Friedman and hundreds more.

You can watch the full concert, featuring Streep singing "Ladies who Lunch", below. There's a special group performance of "I'm Still Here" at the end that is rather lovely.