Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies musical here for free

You can watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies right here for free.

Love Never Dies is being streamed for free from 7.00pm BST, with a cast led by Ben Lewis as the Phantom and Anna O'Byrne as Christine. A sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, it picks up the story of the pair in New York, with Christine now an established celebrity with a young son.

The Australian production is directed by Simon Phillips, with set and costume design by Gabriela Tylesova, choreography by Graeme Murphy and sound design by Mick Potter. It features a 21-piece orchestra and a cast of 36.

The show, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Ben Elton, additional lyrics by Charles Hart, orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, is based on The Phantom of Manhattan by Frederick Forsyth.

First debuting at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End in 2010, the show has been seen in countries across the world, and recently completed a US tour.

A brand new UK tour will open at Curve, Leicester on Saturday 26 September 2020 where it will play until Saturday 10 October 2020. The show will then play Manchester Opera House from Wednesday 14 to Saturday 24 October 2020, with further venues and casting to be announced soon.