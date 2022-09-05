Watch A Frozen First Year episode 3: "Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People"

Our new Frozen-themed mini-series (which launched last week with Episode 1: "I Can't Lose You" and Episode 2: "What Do You Know About Love?") rages on today, as we turn our attention to the animal-friendly musical number "Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People".

Of course, everybody loves seeing Sven grace the stage of the Theatre Royal Drury Lane eight times a week, but we were curious to find out which other animals principal cast members Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Samantha Barks (Elsa), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans) and Stephanie McKeon (Anna) also believe to be better than people. And be warned: there might just be a couple of adorable dog pics in the following video:









Disney's Frozen celebrates its first birthday in the West End this Thursday, 8 September.

