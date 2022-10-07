Blues for an Alabama Sky at the National Theatre – first listen

Recently we paid a visit to the National Theatre, where the celebrated revival of Pearl Cleage's Blues for an Alabama Sky is currently playing on the Lyttelton stage.

The show received a rave review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton, who described it as "a magnificently large and soaring production", and music, as you can imagine, plays an integral part within the piece.

We sat down with composer Benjamin Kwasi Burrell to get his thoughts, as well as an exclusive first listen to a recording from the production itself.









Under the helm of the Bush Theatre's artistic director Lynette Linton (making her National Theatre debut), the cast includes Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale) making her UK stage debut as Angel Allen with Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo (Three Sisters) as Delia Patterson, Osy Ikhile (Sweat) as Leland Cunningham, Sule Rimi (Barber Shop Chronicles) as Sam Thomas and Giles Terera (Death of England: Face to Face) performing the role of Guy Jacobs.

Set in 1930 during the Harlem renaissance, the production also features set and costume design by Frankie Bradshaw, lighting design by Oli Fenwick, movement direction by Kane Husbands, sound design by George Dennis and staff direction by TD Moyo.

Blues for an Alabama Sky runs at the National Theatre until 5 November 2022, with tickets on sale below.