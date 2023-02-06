Spotlight on the Best New Musical category at the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

The 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards are right around the corner and as the anticipation for the swankiest night of our theatrical calendar builds, we thought we'd treat you to a new mini-series.

Between now and the concert ceremony at the West End's Prince of Wales Theatre on Sunday 12 February, we'll be releasing four "Spotlight" videos showcasing all of this year's nominees in the categories of Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Musical Revival and Best Play Revival.

Let's kick things off in style with the six nominees for Best New Musical: The Band's Visit, Bonnie & Clyde The Musical, The Great British Bake Off Musical, Identical, The Osmonds: A New Musical and Tammy Faye.









