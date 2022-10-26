Back to the Future – Bob Gale reflects on a year in the West End and an upcoming Broadway premiere

Shortly after the exciting announcement that Back to the Future is heading to Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre next spring, we sat down with the show's book writer (who also happened to co-write the original screenplay for the 1985 movie) Bob Gale.

The co-creator of one of pop culture's most celebrated franchises had plenty to say about the trials and tribulations of adapting his film for the stage, finding a willing theatrical producer and the devastating impacts of the pandemic. All the sweeter therefore that the West End premiere went on to become a huge WhatsOnStage Award-winning success!

Gale also goes into detail about realising a Broadway dream and how the musical may evolve for the New York audiences.

Check out his full Back to the Future retro- and prospective:





