Back to the Future musical to open on Broadway with initial cast revealed

Back to the Future is set for Broadway.

The musical hit, based on the iconic film franchise, debuts next summer at the Winter Garden Theatre – currently home to The Music Man.

Back to the Future has a book by Bob Gale, co-writer of the film trilogy, and new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri, who composed the score for the movie series, and Glen Ballard. The score will also include hits from the film like "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode." The show received the 2022 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical.

Tony Award winner Roger Bart (currently appearing in the West End) will play Doc Brown, with Hugh Coles as George McFly. Both actors originated their respective roles when the show first ran in Manchester. Back to the Future will begin previews Friday 30 June, with opening night set for Thursday 3 August.

Directing is John Rando, whose creative team includes Chris Bailey (choreography), Tim Hatley (sets and costumes), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), Fin Ross (video), Nick Finlow (music supervision and arrangements), Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook (orchestrations), David Chase (dance arrangements), and Ted Arthur (music direction).

The show received a solid review when it opened in the West End, being described as: "an evening that sends you back to your own future with a smile on your face, a perfect night out for nostalgics and car-loving kids of all ages."

Complete Broadway casting is still to be announced, with the West End show continuing at the Adelphi Theatre. Bart's London replacement and final performance are to be announced.

