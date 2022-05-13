Watch 2:22 A Ghost Story stars Tom Felton and Mandip Gill answer our ghostly questions

Well, it's Friday the 13th... and have we got a spooky treat lined up for you!

We recently visited the cast of the WhatsOnStage Award-winning Best New Play 2:22 A Ghost Story at the Criterion Theatre and gave two of its stars the opportunity to ask each other three haunting questions.

Here's Harry Potter star Tom Felton and Doctor Who favourite Mandip Gill talking all things supernatural:









The cast also includes Beatriz Romilly (Assassin's Creed: Valhalla) and Sam Swainsbury (Mum).

Danny Robins' hit show, following a woman who believes she is being haunted, was first seen in the summer of 2021 featuring a cast that included WhatsOnStage Award-winners Lily Allen and Jake Wood.

The piece is directed by Matthew Dunster and has set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, co-direction by Isabel Marr, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and illusions by Chris Fisher.

Tickets for performances through to 4 September 2022 are on sale below.