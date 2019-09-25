Upstart Crow to run in the West End with David Mitchell and Gemma Whelan

A stage adaptation of the hit TV show Upstart Crow will run in the West End.

Adapted by Ben Elton and directed by Sean Foley, the piece will star David Mitchell (who makes his West End debut) alongside Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones). It is based on the comedy of the same name about the life and times of William Shakespeare.

Mitchell said: "I'm delighted to have the opportunity to bring history's most famous balding dramatist to the West End via the amazing comic imagination of Ben Elton. Theatre goers can look forward to a comedy steeped in authentic Shakespearean ambience in every way apart from the smell."

The play will run at the Gielgud Theatre from 7 February to 25 April.