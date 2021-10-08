Twelve Prince of Egypt company members to run Royal Parks Half Marathon for Evelina London Children's Hospital

Twelve company members from The Prince of Egypt (currently playing in the West End) will be running the Royal Parks Half Marathon this Sunday – all to raise funds for the Evelina London Children's Hospital.

Part of the Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, the charity provides care for children and families in Lambeth and Southwark. The charity is also responsible for an extensive range of specialist services for children with rare and complex conditions from across south London, Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

Company member Adam Pearce (who is running on Sunday) has a strong connection to the charity after his son was treated there for four years for a condition.

Taking part will be Simbi Akande (cast), Adam Filipe (cast), Jack Harrison-Cooper (cast), Simon Humphris (Assistant Stage Manager), Chrissie Huxford (Assistant Stage Manager), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Neil Laidlaw (Producer and General Manager), Pearce (Hotep), Dave Rose (Musical Director), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Liam Tamne (Ramses) and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron).

The fundraising page can be found here – with any donation welcome.