Top theatre videos of 2021

Despite the obvious disruptions that 2021 brought with it, there has been plenty to celebrate, to savour and to be proud of, when it comes to the past 12 months in the theatre industry.

Therefore, we've chosen 21 of our favourite videos to reshare with you all, showcasing the resilience, the perseverance and the overwhelming talent within this great community.





The West End company of Disney's The Lion King finally gather together for their first rehearsal of 2021...





We released the trailer for the (virtual) 21st Annual WhatsOnStage Awards...





And we announced the nominees for the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards...





The West End's production of Wicked celebrated its 15th birthday and we spoke to the show's composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz...





Not to be outdone, The Phantom of the Opera celebrated its 35th anniversary in the West End...





And London's four original Matildas reunited in celebration of the 10th birthday of Matilda the Musical...





We played our own version of Bake-off with the stars of the Waitress UK tour...





We also spoke to the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who offered his support for the theatre community...





We chatted to the stars of Disney's Frozen, celebrating their opening night at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane...





And we marvelled at the global reach of the frosty franchise...





We were treated to a rousing rendition of "One Day More" from Les Misérables – courtesy of the Welsh Musical Theatre Orchestra – to keep our spirits high...





We got to take a behind-the-scenes peek at the RSC's enchanting new musical The Magician's Elephant...





We conducted a bitter-sweet interview as three original queens left the West End production of SIX...





We chatted to Lin-Manuel Miranda and a plethora of stars from the In the Heights movie adaptation...





We got to see the stars of the Singin' in the Rain UK tour rehearse "Good Morning"...





And we spoke to the uber-talented, rotating cast of Constellations at the Vaudeville Theatre...





We met the stars of the world premiere production of Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical...





And 2:22 – A Ghost Story star Giovanna Fletcher regaled us with her own personal ghost story...





We were on hand at the Kit Kat Club for the opening night of Cabaret, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley...





We ushered in the festive season with the stars of Dear Evan Hansen...





And Theatre Support Fund celebrated World Theatre Day with us all!





We can't wait to bring you the very best of video content in 2022!