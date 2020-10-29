About this show

Baltese is a town where nothing extraordinary ever happens. Recovering from a recent war, it's a lonely place, where young Peter lives a harsh life. Then one day, a magician conjures an elephant from the sky. The creature's appearance sets off a chain of events so remarkable, so impossible, that it changes Baltese forever. Peter is catapulted into the quest of his life, overturning everything he ever thought he knew, and discovering that happiness can come from the most unexpected places.

World Premiere. This brand new musical for all the family reminds us all that even the impossible can be possible when we open our eyes and hearts to those around us.