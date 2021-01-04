Top theatre and musicals to stream right now

With tier restrictions likely to be in place for a while, we've provided a round-up of some of the best streamed shows (live or pre-recorded) you can check out now!









Sunset Boulevard

Curve's Leicester's five-star version of the classic musical is available until 9 January. Read our review here.





Lazarus

David Bowie and Enda Walsh's piece was a surefire hit in London, and is back to mark the fifth anniversary of Bowie's death. From 8 to 10 January.





Overflow

The Bush's wonderful new play is getting an online run, while its in-situ performances have been cancelled.





National Theatre at Home

The National has its own streaming service! You can even catch its new pantomime on there, as well as a host of additional award-winning productions.





The Space

The venue will launch its second season of streamed work from Friday (8 January) – expect fresh and novel theatre from a groundbreaking organisation.





Until the Flood

The Traverse Theatre has uploaded this hit play from Dael Orlandersmith to its website so you can watch at your viewing pleasure. Well worth checking it out!





The cast of Uncle Vanya

© Johan Persson





BBC iPlayer

A number of stage goodies are on the Beeb's streaming site, including Uncle Vanya and Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes!





Turbine Theatre's Cinderella

The starry show has just extended its online run – which means theatre fans can revel in the adult-only satire and cockle-warming fun from the Battersea venue.





Roles We'll Never Play

A host of musical stars will appear in this streamed version of the recent live concert recorded in the West End.





Treason the Musical

Streamed over the course of three days, the show is based on the infamous Gunpowder plot. Casting is tbc.





The Theatre Channel

Some top tier musical performances are provided by the Theatre Channel, a new endeavour that sees West End staple The Theatre Café transformed into a luscious stage for vocalists.





The Old Vic

The theatre is re-streaming some starry specials including Lungs and Three Kings with Andrew Scott.





RSC's online season

Every weekend the RSC is treating virtual audiences to live experiences, including an upcoming look at a musical project in development.





Original Theatre

One of the first companies to hit the ground running with streamed work was Original Theatre, who created masterpieces such as Birdsong Online. Their most recent show, The Haunting of Alice Bowles, is available now, as well as old hits like The Habit of Art.





Southwark Playhouse

The venue has dedicated itself to streaming new and innovative work since the most recent tier restrictions, with a plethora of work on offer.





Southwark Playhouse

© Southwark Playhouse





Stream.theatre

A new player in the streaming game already making waves, the site has the likes of The Last Five Years and Pirates of Penzance.





I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change

The hit musical is being brought back in digital form with a cast including Trevor Dion Nicholas and Brenda Edwards. Available from 28 to 30 January 2021





Pantomonium

Its run was cancelled but the festive show must go on! Steve Royle and Tom Lister lead the cast, with the piece available until 31 January. You can also check out Peter Duncan's Panto Online until 10 January!