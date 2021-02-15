The Band Plays On at Sheffield Theatres full casting announced

Casting has been revealed for Sheffield Theatres' brand new piece, penned by Chris Bush – The Band Plays On.

Anna-Jane Casey (Annie Get Your Gun, Flowers for Mrs Harris), Maimuna Memon, (Standing at the Sky's Edge, Jesus Christ Superstar), Sandra Marvin (Showboat, Waitress), Jocasta Almgill (Rent, & Juliet) and Jodie Prenger (A Taste of Honey, Oliver!) will all appear in the online piece, recorded on stage at the venue.

The show is described as "stories of solidarity and survival from the Steel City", and will be streamed from Sheffield Theatres from 15 to 28 March 2021. It will feature live music as well as an assortment of tales.

The piece has direction by Robert Hastie and Anthony Lau, design by Ben Stones, musical supervision and arrangements by Will Stuart, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound consultancy by Emma Laxton, filming by The Umbrella Rooms and scenic art by Kid Acne.