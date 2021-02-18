BKLYN musical revival to be streamed from next month

Exclusive: A new digital revival of BKLYN – The Musical will be heading online from next month.

Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson's piece, which sees a group of street performers tell a plethora of tales about an assortment of characters, has been filmed at the Ugly Duck space, and will be available from 22 March to 4 April.

Dean Johnson (who previously helmed the First Date revival) directs the piece, which has musical direction by Leo Munby (The Last Five Years). Munby will be joined by Richie Garrison on saxophone and Georgina Lloyd-Owen on cello. Video editing is by Sam Diaz with production design by Andrew Exeter.

Available on stream.theatre, the cast of five will be composed of Sejal Keshwala (Faith), Emma Kingston (Brooklyn), Newtion Matthews (Street Singer), Jamie Muscato (Taylor) and Marisha Wallace (Paradice).

Producers Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson today said: "It has been incredibly exciting, and of course extremely challenging, to create theatre and explore new ways to share our work over the last year, and we are incredibly proud of what we have produced. We cannot wait for audiences to see our latest offering, our most ambitious to date, it really is spectacular. We'd like to thank the licensing team, cast, creatives and crew for all their work and bravery in making this production happen. BKLYN is a show for all the dreamers out there, and we felt it was the perfect time to give people that story."

Tickets can be bought here.