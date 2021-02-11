New musical Brother to be live-streamed from Southwark Playhouse

A new musical, Brother, will be streamed live from Southwark Playhouse in March.

Penned by Robin Simões da Silva and Annabel Mutale Reed, the workshop folk piece follows a young transgender man making his way in the world.

The show is directed by Tom Jackson Greaves and produced by Deus Ex Machina Productions (Spring Awakening). It has musical direction and orchestrations by Jack Trzcinski, lighting design by Zoe Spurr and sound design by Roly Botha.

The cast will feature Melanie La Barrie, Georgina Lloyd-Owen, Sam Peggs and Robin Simões da Silva. The piece runs from 5 to 6 March, the 3.15pm performance on Saturday 6 March will be captioned.

The venue will also stream five musicals Fiver, Before After, Public Domain, The Fabulist Fox Sister and Stay Awake, Jake in encore format until 28 February 2021.

Tickets for Brother are on sale now.