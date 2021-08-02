Top musical revivals to see

With Anything Goes, Tell Me On A Sunday and South Pacific now roaring into life at the Barbican, on tour and at Chichester Festival Theatre respectively, we wanted to go through some of the mega musical revivals coming soon! These are brand-new productions rather than existing revivals – (eg the return of the five-star The Last Five Years in the West End, or Back to the Future's West End premiere.). Who knows, we may also one day the delayed Sunday in the Park with George...





John and Jen

A freshly updated version of Andrew Lippa's sweet two-hander John and Jen opens at Southwark Playhouse – with a fantastic cast of Rachel Tucker (Come From Away) and Lewis Corney (The Book of Mormon) Playing to 21 August





Carousel

Timothy Sheader loves revitalising and interrogating classic musicals, so his version of Carousel, currently in previews, looks set to be very special. Plus it has the mammoth space at Regent's Park to act as a spectacular backdrop! Playing to 25 September





Just So

Inspired by the stories of Rudyard Kipling, Stiles and Drewe's show is presented outdoors at the splendid Watermill Theatre, with actor-musicians tackling a variety of whacky animal characters. Playing to 4 September





Beauty and the Beast

It's a tale as old as time but Beauty and the Beast is getting a new lease of life with a fresh production on its way later this month! The cast is led by the wonderful Courtney Stapleton and Emmanuel Kojo. Opening on tour at Bristol Hippodrome on 25 August





Cabaret

Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley

(© Gage Skidmore, Dan Wooller)

Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley will star in this in-the-round, epic retelling of one of the greatest musicals of the last century. The Playhouse Theatre is being completely transformed into "the Kit Kat Club", in what can only be described as a "hot ticket". From 15 November





A Chorus Line

We've really hoped to get it for a few years, so it's exciting to see Curve in Leicester present A Chorus Line – the meta-musical with some iconic numbers. From 3 December





She Loves Me

Sheffield Theatres

© Smart Banda

Joe Masteroff, Jerry Brock and Sheldon Harnick's hit musical She Loves Me, which went on to inspire the cult classic film You've Got Mail, is Sheffield Crucible's festive show this year! From 11 December





Spring Awakening

Laurie Kynaston and Amara Okereke will star in Spring Awakening



The Almeida hasn't done a musical revival in, well, ever – so this is a massive moment for the north London space. The fact Amara Okereke and Laurie Kynaston are leading the cast is icing on the cake. From 14 December





Sister Act

Oh boy, Sister Act was met with a chorus of praise when first announced in 2019. But here's the kicker – the show's script is being rejigged to reflect the different actor ages. Not too shabby! We can't wait to find out who's involved after its lengthy delays. Summer 2022





The Wizard of Oz

Curve Leicester has moved its new take on Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's twist on L Frank Baum ruby-slippered masterpiece (with classic tunes by Harold Arlen and E Y Harburg) to 2022 – but we're very excited nonetheless! November 2022





Strictly Ballroom

Kevin Clifton leads this new adaptation of Baz Luhrman's classic – which is sure to be a jam-packed dance extravaganza – especially with director Craig Revel Horwood's involvement! Tour opens in September 2022



