Little Women musical London transfer announces full cast

Exclusive: Casting has been unveiled for the London transfer of the Little Women musical, heading for the Park Theatre in north London.

The Hope Mill production of Little Women runs from 11 November to 19 December, directed by Bronagh Lagan (Rags), the musical is based on Louisa May Alcott's seminal 1868 novel about a group of daughters making their way in the world. It has book and lyrics by Allan Knee and Mindi Dickstein as well as music by Jason Howland.

The piece has set and costume design by Nik Corrall, musical direction by Leo Munby, orchestrations by Andy Collyer, choreography by Sarah Golding, lighting design by Ben M Rogers, sound design by Paul Gavin and casting by Jane Deitch.

Appearing will be Ryan Bennett (Jersey Boys) as Professor Bhaer, Hana Ichijo (Arts Educational School graduate) as Meg, Sev Keoshgerian (Little Miss Sunshine) as Laurie, Anastasia Martin (Legend) as Beth, Mary Moore (The Sorcerer's Apprentice) as Amy, Bernadine Pritchett (The Phantom of the Opera) as Aunt March, Brian Protheroe (The Lord of the Rings) as Mr Lawrence, Lejaun Sheppard (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) as John Brooke, Savannah Stevenson ( Wicked) as Marmee and Lydia White (CinderELLA) as Jo. Also in the company is Liv Andrusier (Royal Academy of Music graduate).