Tonight at the London Coliseum West End concert series dates and first look released

Dates and a first look for the new series of filmed concerts created at the London Coliseum has been released.

The series, entitled "Tonight at the London Coliseum", will take place daily over the course of a single week. Tickets for each concert cost £15, including a donation to the ENO Contingency Fund, to help get young people involved in opera.

Appearing in each concert are Sharon D Clarke (Caroline, or Change), Kerry Ellis (Wicked), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Les Misérables), Cassidy Janson (& Juliet), Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom of the Opera) and Sharon Sexton (Bat Out of Hell) and Rob Fowler (Mamma Mia!). The creative supervisor for the concerts is Annabel Mutale Reed.

Alexia Khadime and Bradley Jaden in After You

Sharon D Clarke

The event is produced by Jack Maple and Brian Zeilinger, on behalf of Take Two Theatricals, in association with Jamie Chapman Dixon and John-Webb Carter on behalf of Carter Dixon Productions.

Kerry Ellis

Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler

The series will also feature a brand new musical – After You – composed by Alex Parker and Katie Lam and directed by Jordan Murphy. It is set on a cruise liner that sets sail from the south coast of England, bound for New York, and will star Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables) and Alexia Khadime (The Prince of Egypt).

Cassidy Janson

Ramin Karimloo and band

The series kicks off on 18 September with Clarke's show and Fletcher follows a week later. Janson will star on 2 October while on 3 October there will be the debut of new musical After You.

On 9 October it will be Ellis' concert, while Sexton and Fowler will perform together on 16 October. Finally Karimloo will complete the series on 23 October.

Watch the trailer below: