Tom Hiddleston and Josie Rourke to provide live Coriolanus commentary during online stream

Coriolanus director Josie Rourke and star Tom Hiddleston will host a free watch-along on Instagram on Thursday night.

The live chat will coincide with the streamed performance of the award-winning Donmar Warehouse production on YouTube, which begins at 7pm BST on 4 June. The pair will begin their chat at 6.45pm, 15 minutes before the show begins.

While free, the National Theatre (who is presenting the show) is asking for donations as lockdowns continue and funds dwindle. You can find out more here.

Rourke's production also starred Alfred Enoch, Deborah Findlay, Helen Schlesinger, Mark Gatiss, Hadley Fraser and many more, and first premiered in December 2013. It was nominated for six WhatsOnStage Awards, winning three including Best Play Revival.

The live chat will be hosted on Rourke's Instagram channel.