To Kill a Mockingbird in the West End – first look at Rafe Spall and the cast

Production images have been released for To Kill a Mockingbird, currently in previews at the Gielgud Theatre ahead of opening night.

Director Bartlett Sher's production features a creative team of Miriam Buether (set), Ann Roth (costume), Jennifer Tipton (lighting), Scott Lehrer (sound), Adam Guettel (original score), Kimberly Grigsby (music supervision) and Campbell Young Associates (hair and wigs). Also on the team are Serena Hill as casting director, Hazel Holder as voice and dialect coach, Titas Halder as associate director, Rasheka Christie-Carter as assistant director, Tavia Rivée Jefferson as cultural coordinator, and Candida Caldicot as musical director.

Led by Rafe Spall as Atticus Finch, also in the show are Harry Attwell (Mr Cunningham/Boo Radley), Amanda Boxer (Mrs Henry Dubose), Poppy Lee Friar (Mayella Ewell), John Hastings (Bailiff), Simon Hepworth (Mr Roscoe/Dr Reynolds), Laura Howard (Miss Stephanie/Dill's Mother), Lloyd Hutchinson (Link Deas), Gwyneth Keyworth (Scout Finch), Tom Mannion (Sheriff Heck Tate), David Moorst (Dill Harris), Pamela Nomvete (Calpurnia), Jim Norton (Judge Taylor), Patrick O'Kane (Bob Ewell), Jude Owusu (Tom Robinson), Harry Redding (Jem Finch), David Sturzaker (Horace Gilmer) and Natasha Williams (Mrs Dubose's Maid).

Helen Belbin, Laurence Belcher, Paul Birchard, Ryan Ellsworth, Rebecca Hayes, Danny Hetherington, Matthew Jure, Anna Munden and Itoya Osagiede making up the ensemble.

Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, published in 1960, explores racial injustice in America and features one of the most iconic characters in literary history – small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

Gwyneth Keyworth (Scout Finch), Harry Redding (Jem Finch), David Moorst (Dill Harris)

© Marc Brenner

Gwyneth Keyworth (Scout Finch), Harry Redding (Jem Finch), David Moorst (Dill Harris), Rafe Spall (Atticus Finch)

© Marc Brenner

Jim Norton (Judge Taylor)

© Marc Brenner

Jude Owusu (Tom Robinson), John Hastings (Baliff)

© Marc Brenner

Pamela Nomvete (Calpurnia)

© Marc Brenner

Pamela Nomvete (Calpurnia), Rafe Spall (Atticus Finch)

© Marc Brenner

Poppy Lee Friar (Mayella Ewell), Rafe Spall (Atticus Finch)

© Marc Brenner

Rafe Spall (Atticus Finch)

© Marc Brenner