To Kill a Mockingbird extends run and sets West End closing date

A final performance date has been set for To Kill a Mockingbird in the West End.

Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, published in 1960, explores racial injustice in America and features one of the most iconic characters in literary history – small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, currently portrayed by Matthew Modine (Stranger Things).

The West End run, which commenced last spring, received a solid four-star review from Sarah Crompton, being described as a "smooth, beautifully modulated production".

Alongside Modine, the company also includes Harry Attwell (as Mr Cunningham/Boo Radley), Helen Belbin (as Miss Stephanie/Dill's Mother), Niall Buggy (as Judge Taylor), Cheryl Burniston, Colin R Campbell (as Mr Roscoe/Dr Reynolds), Jack Crumlin, Alan Drake, Max Ferguson, Phillipa Flynn, John Hastings (as Bailiff), Rebecca Hayes (as Mayella Ewell), Simon Hepworth (as Link Deas), Ellis Howard (as Dill Harris), Jason Hughes (as Bob Ewell), Niamh James, Julie Legrand (as Mrs Dubose), Nigel Lister, Tom Mannion (as Sheriff Heck Tate), Sam Mitchell (as Jem Finch), Anna Munden (as Scout Finch), Tiwai Muza, Cecilia Noble (as Calpurnia), Itoya Osagiede, Jude Owusu (as Tom Robinson), Oyin Oyija, David Sturzaker (as Horace Gilmer), George Telfer, Natasha Williams (as Mrs Dubose's Maid), and Candida Caldicot (on organ), Ciyo Brown and Jack Benjamin (on guitar).

Bartlett Sher (My Fair Lady) directs, while the production of Aaron Sorkin's adaptation features sets by Miriam Buether, costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer, music by Adam Guettel, music supervision by Kimberly Grigsby and hair and wigs by Campbell Young Associates.

Also on the creative team are Serena Hill as casting director, Hazel Holder as voice and dialect coach, Titas Halder as associate director, Rasheka Christie-Carter as assistant director, Tavia Rivée Jefferson as cultural coordinator, and Candida Caldicot as musical director.

The show will play its final performance at the Gielgud Theatre on 20 May 2023, with tickets on sale below.