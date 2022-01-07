To Kill a Mockingbird announces complete West End cast

The full company for the upcoming UK premiere of Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird has been unveiled.

Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, published in 1960, explores racial injustice in America and features one of the most iconic characters in literary history – small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

Delayed by the pandemic, the piece will now begin performances on 10 March at the Gielgud Theatre, with an official opening night on 31 March.

Accompanying Rafe Spall, who was unveiled last year, will be (deep breath) Harry Attwell (Mr Cunningham/Boo Radley), Amanda Boxer (Mrs Henry Dubose), Poppy Lee Friar (Mayella Ewell), John Hastings (Bailiff), Simon Hepworth (Mr Roscoe/Dr Reynolds), Laura Howard (Miss Stephanie/Dill's Mother), Lloyd Hutchinson (Link Deas), Gwyneth Keyworth (Scout Finch), Tom Mannion (Sheriff Heck Tate), David Moorst (Dill Harris), Pamela Nomvete (Calpurnia), Jim Norton (Judge Taylor), Patrick O'Kane (Bob Ewell), Jude Owusu (Tom Robinson), Harry Redding (Jem Finch), David Sturzaker (Horace Gilmer) and Natasha Williams (Mrs Dubose's Maid), with Helen Belbin, Laurence Belcher, Paul Birchard, Ryan Ellsworth, Rebecca Hayes, Danny Hetherington, Matthew Jure, Anna Munden and Itoya Osagiede making up the ensemble.

Directed by Bartlett Sher (The King and I), Sorkin's adaptation continues to run on Broadway after an official opening night in December 2018. Jeff Daniels initially starred in the show, with Ed Harris subsequently leading the cast. It was nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning one.

Sher's production features a creative team of Miriam Buether (set), Ann Roth (costume), Jennifer Tipton (lighting), Scott Lehrer (sound), Adam Guettel (original score), Kimberly Grigsby (music supervision) and Campbell Young Associates (hair and wigs). Also on the team are Serena Hill as casting director, Hazel Holder as voice and dialect coach, Titas Halder as associate director, Rasheka Christie-Carter as assistant director, Tavia Rivée Jefferson as cultural coordinator, and Candida Caldicot as musical director.

Tickets are on sale below.