Rafe Spall stars in To Kill a Mockingbird as show moves West End run to 2022

Rafe Spall will star in the upcoming West End production of To Kill a Mockingbird, which has found new West End dates.

Spall, who has appeared in the likes of Death of England on screen and Shaun of the Dead on film, will take on the role of Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's classic novel, which has moved dates – it will now open at the Gielgud Theatre on 10 March 2022.

Directed by Bartlett Sher (The King and I), Sorkin's adaptation continues to run on Broadway after an official opening night in December 2018. Jeff Daniels initially starred in the show, with Ed Harris subsequently leading the cast. It was nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning one.

Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, published in 1960, explores racial injustice in America and features one of the most iconic characters in literary history – small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

Sher's production is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel.

There will be over 500 tickets available for each week of the run between £5 and £10. Full details and initiatives to be announced later this year.

Tickets go on sale on 6 April 2021, with existing ticket holders being contacted by the production.