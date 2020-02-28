Tina – The Tina Turner Musical West End extension and new cast announced

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical will extend in the West End until 23 January 2021, it was announced today.

Aisha Jawando – currently playing Tina Turner – will continue on in the role, with Jammy Kasongo taking over from Ashley Zhangazha as Ike Turner from 17 March. Kasongo plays Richard/ Raymond in the production, as it enters its third year at the Aldwych Theatre. Chanel Haynes will make her West End debut as the alternate Tina.

Based on the life of the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, over 200,000 new tickets are now on sale for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical as the show extends its current booking to 23 January 2021.

Both Jawando and Kasongo were in the original cast, with Jawando playing Tina's sister Alline Bullock during the world premiere run in spring 2018. The musical is now also playing on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre – with Adrienne Warren in the title role – in Hamburg at the Stage Operettenhaus and at the Beatrix Theater in Utrecht, Netherlands.

The remaining cast from 17 March comprises Joe Evans as record producer Phil Spector and lyricist Terry Britten, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina's grandmother GG, Francesca Jackson as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Matt Mills as Tina's father Richard Bullock, Posi Morakinyo as Tina's first love Raymond Hill, Garmon Rhys as Tina's manager Roger Davies, Joseph Richardson as record company marketing manager Erwin Bach and Lucy Vardi as Tina's mother Zelma.

Ensemble members include Lori Barker and Daniella Bowen, Chris Grahamson who plays Carpenter, Paul Mukembo who plays Tina's son Craig and Alex Okoampa who plays Tina's son Ronnie, the Ikette's are played by Samara Casteallo, Mia Musak and Anu Ogunmefun and swings Derek Aidoo, Joshua Da Costa, Livvy Evans, Raquel Jones, DeeArna McLean, Saran Webb, Samuel J Weir and Michael Woolston-Thomas.

The children's cast comprises Love-Joy Bacelar, Perola Da Cunha and Tia Murrell who share the role of Young Anna Mae, Eden Anthony, Aurelia Hunt and Naniyah Owusu who share the role of Young Alline and Romell Barrocks-Bedeau, Iesa Miller and Rojae Simpson who share the role of Young Craig.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume design by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.