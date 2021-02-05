Tina – The Tina Turner Musical sets West End return date

Hit show Tina – The Tina Turner Musical has revealed plans for its West End return.

In posts across social media, the production set 3 June 2021 as its proposed date for performances kickstarting once again at the Aldwych Theatre. Tickets for the new dates are on sale now.

Casting for the show's return is to be confirmed, with the plot following the life of rock 'n' roll icon Tina Turner from her humble Nutbush origins before becoming a global superstar. It first premiered in April 2018, winning original Ike Turner cast member Kobna Holdbrook-Smith an Olivier Award.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

Tina is the latest in a line of shows revealing intentions to open in the summer, by which point, it is hoped, social distancing measures will be eased to the extent that spectators can gather in indoor auditoria. Tina has naturally stated that any return is "subject to the government easing restrictions."