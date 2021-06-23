Thelma and Louise stage musical in the works

A musical version of Oscar winning film Thelma & Louise is reportedly in the works.

The 1991 film is a cult classic, with stars Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis directed by Ridley Scott. It follows two women who go on a road trip together, with an iconic ending involving a car chase and the Grand Canyon.

The Hollywood Reporter has, well, reported that Callie Khouri (who wrote the original screenplay) is working on the project, currently in "very early stages" – Khouri describes the musical as "nascent". She added: "We've got a book and we've got music but because of the pandemic, we haven't all been together in a very, very long time."

She stated that the musical will be "a completely different animal", as she is reluctant to change the original classic – which was nominated for six Oscars.

Singer-songwriter Neko Case is providing the tunes, with actor and writer Halley Feiffer (I'm Gonna Pray For You So Hard,) on book-writing duty. Trip Cullman (The Rose Tattoo) is said to be directing.