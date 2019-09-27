The Watsons at the Menier Chocolate Factory: first look photos

Production photos have been released for Laura Wade's The Watsons, which transfers to London's Menier Chocolate Factory this autumn.

Many of the cast reprise their original roles and include Sam Alexander, Sally Bankes, Joe Bannister, Jane Booker, Elaine Claxton, Tim Delap, Sophie Duval, Louise Ford, John Wilson Goddard, Grace Molony, Elander Moore, Paksie Vernon, Cat White and Laurence Ubong Williams. They are joined by Rhianna McGreevy, with Isaac Forward, Sonny Fowler and Teddy Probets sharing the role of Charles Howard.

The show first opened in Chichester in November 2018 and will run in London until 16 November, with an opening night on 30 September.

The Watsons is adapted from Jane Austen's unfinished novel and follows 19 year-old Emma Watson, looking for a good marriage for her and her sisters to avoid poverty. While Austen never finished the plot, Wade picks up where it ends.

Direction is by Samuel West, design from Ben Stones, sound design from Gregory Clarke and casting from Charlotte Sutton.