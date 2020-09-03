The Vaults to reopen this autumn with socially distanced immersive show

The Vaults in central London is set to reopen for the first time in six months this autumn with a new Covid-safe immersive production.

Entitled Dante's In Furlough (riffing off Shel Silverstein's epic poem "Billy Markham and the Devil" as well as Dante's Inferno), the piece sees audiences invited down into the pitts of Hell to celebrate the Devil's wedding. As they progress further into the maze of tunners under Waterloo Bridge they will have to gamble their souls in a new escapade directed by Sam Carrack and written by Carrack and Ami Stidolph.

The piece will feature allocated time slots and staggered audiences, to keep participants safe and prevent the spread of infection. It runs from 15 October to 30 December, with tickets from £20.

The Waterloo venue usually plays host to a variety of productions as well as the annual VAULT Festival, which has sadly been cancelled next January while uncertainty over the pandemic continues.