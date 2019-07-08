The Turbine Theatre is unveiled by Paul Taylor-Mills and Drew McOnie at Battersea Power Station

WhatsOnStage had a first look around the brand new Turbine Theatre, situated next to Battersea Power Station and helmed by artistic director Paul Taylor-Mills.

We chatted to Taylor-Mills about his vision for the venue, as well as plans for the opening production – a revival of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, directed by award-winning director Drew McOnie.

The 200-seat venue will have its first performances on 22 August. Taylor-Mills was formerly artistic director at The Other Palace and co-produced the recent UK premiere of Heathers the Musical.

You can find out more about the Turbine Theatre's new season here.