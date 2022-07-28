The Trials at Donmar Warehouse – first look at rehearsals with Joe Locke, William Gao, Sharon Small and more

Rehearsal images have been released for The Trials, set to open next month at the Donmar Warehouse.

Directed by Natalie Abrahami, Dawn King's piece is set in the near future and revolves around a trial where children jurors judge the older generation's contributions to the climate crisis. A finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, it received its world premiere at the Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus in 2021.

The creative team includes designer Georgia Lowe, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, sound designer and composer Xana, movement directors Anna Morrissey and Aaron Parsons, video designer Nina Dunn, voice coach Emma Woodvine, associate director Joseph Hancock, sustainability consultants Julie's Bicycle and production dramatherapist Wabriya King.

See a gallery of photos here with more below:

Appearing as "the jury" are Elise Alexandre (The Ferryman) as Amelia, Francis Dourado as Mohammad, Jowana El-Daouk as Gabi, Will Gao (Heartstopper) as Xander, Pelumi Ibiloye as Marek, Honor Kneafsey (Evita) as Ren, Joe Locke (Heartstopper) as Noah, Rue Millwood (Speak Out) as Chris, Charlie Reid (The Bird Game) as Tomaz, Meréana Tomlinson as Kako, Taya Tower (The Hunt) as Zoe and Jairaj Varsani (The Personal History of David Copperfield) as Adnan.

WhatsOnStage Award winner Nigel Lindsay (Broken Glass ) and Sharon Small (The Threepenny Opera ) playing "the defendants".

Tickets are on sale now.

