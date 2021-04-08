The Tiger Who Came to Tea returns to West End

A stage adaptation of The Tiger Who Came to Tea will return to the West End this summer for its seventh season.

Adapted and directed by David Wood from Judith Kerr's classic book, the production will play at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from 12 July to 5 September.

It's produced by Nicoll Entertainment, who are also behind Dragons and Mythical Beasts, which opens at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in August.

Both productions will subsequently tour the UK into 2022.

The creative team for The Tiger Who Came to Tea also includes designer Susie Caulcutt, assistant director/choreographer Emma Clayton, music arranger & supervisor Peter Pontzen, with magical illusions by Scott Penrose, lighting design by Tony Simpson and sound design by Shock Productions. Casting is still to be announced.

Nicoll Entertainment said in a statement: "The mental health and social benefits live theatre brings to children and young people should not be underestimated – from inspiring a love of reading and a greater understanding of language, to developing emotional intelligence and social bonding and crucially right now, supporting healthy young minds. The pandemic put an abrupt halt to all of this, and we are overjoyed that we can finally relaunch our shows and welcome families back into theatres very soon."